Packers OT Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday due to chest injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury. The Pro Bowl left tackle hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as questionable in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston. Bakhtiari got injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.