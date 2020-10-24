Prince of Peace throws annual Halloween food drive

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW)- Prince of Peace Church is hosting it's 24th annual trick-or-treat food drive on Halloween day.

Youth volunteers from the church will collect food bags from local households on October 31 at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, this year's drive will be contact-free. As such, people in La Crescent wishing to participate should place food bags at the end of their driveway, in their mailbox, or someplace visible outside. Residents should only include non-perishable food items in their donations.

The food will then be sorted by volunteers, before being delivered to the La Crescent food shelf.

Despite the added challenges of the pandemic, the church recognizes the importance of the food drive and the fact that it is greatly needed by members of the community.