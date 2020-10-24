Snow showers looking likely Sunday

Cold Saturday

Highs on Saturday afternoon only made it to the upper 30s and low 40s. We had a mostly cloudy sky with winds out of the north from 5-10 mph. Lows on Saturday will only drop to the upper 20s thanks to clouds in place. We should stay dry for the most part minus a couple of flurries mainly west of the river.

Accumulating Snow Possible

Our next chance for some measurable snow comes on Sunday. Right now timing looks to be mainly after noon through the early evening. The snow could be heavier at times but right now just looks to be fairly light. As far as snow totals go, the higher totals will stick across SW Minneosta, South Dakota and Nebraska with minor totals sneaking into our area. Right now I'm thinking from a dusting to 2" max. Those higher totals will likely fall west of the river and at higher elevations. For the immediate La Crosse area I'm forecasting highs in the mid 30s so I think some rain could mix in at times as well, hindering totals. Maybe an inch on grassy surfaces in the river valley. This system should not impact our region too much.

Fairly Dry and Cool

After Sunday we are looking to stay pretty chilly for the most part this week, but dry. Some sunshine is likely midweek but highs in the 30s and low 40s. I am seeing some signs of 50 degrees plus into next weekend.

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears