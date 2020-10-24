UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump, cows and pigs as props

LONDON (AP) — Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered near the Houses of Parliament to protest a proposed U.S.-U.K. trade deal that activists say will lower food standards. Some 50 people gathered to protest the ongoing negotiations for the deal, which the UK government is counting on to cushion the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Demonstrators are worried that the deal will relax rule on food imports from the U.S. One protester who wore an oversized Trump head and carried a giant syringe highlighted concerns that beef treated with hormones could be sold in the U.K. Critics are also worried about the importation of chickens washed in chlorine, a practice they suggest covers up bad animal husbandry.