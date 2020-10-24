US legislators complain to Trump on Mexico energy policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has hotly rejected complaints by a group of U.S. lawmakers about government policy favoring state companies in the energy market. López Obrador said Saturday that Mexico would continue to give preference to the Pemex state oil company and the federal electrical utility because Mexico hasn’t signed any free trade agreement covering the sector. Six U.S. senators and 37 representatives wrote earlier this week to President Donald Trump complaining about “actions by the Government of Mexico that threaten U.S. energy companies’ investment and market access and undermine the spirit of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”