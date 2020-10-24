“What’s At Stake” bus stops in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Members of The Democratic Party have been driving all across Wisconsin in the "What's At Stake" bus tour and on Saturday, that bus made a stop in Eau Claire.

The tour stop brought multiple speakers in, such as Representative Jodi Emerson, Eau Claire city council member Andrew Werthmann, and assembly candidate Amanda WhiteEagle. They spoke about why they're supporting the Biden-Harris ticket and emphasized voting early, or making sure people get out and vote on election day.



Councilwomen and assembly candidate Emily Berge also spoke at the event and said it was the shock of President Trump's win four years ago that motivated her to get involved in politics, and added that her children are also influencing her vote this year.

"My daughter is 12 years old and my son is almost 15," Berge said. "He started his freshman year in a pandemic, no less, and I am voting this year for them and for your kids and for everyone's kids and for the future."

With just 10 days left until the election, the "What's At Stake" bus has been making frequent stops across the Badger State, all to encourage people to get out and vote.