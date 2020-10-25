A mile of scares at Pettibone Park attracts a large number of visitors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We're still in the spookiest month of the year and it's not too late to get your scare on. It's just about finding a creative and safe way to do it. That's just what the organizers of the Pettibone Haunted Mile aimed to do.

Clowns, werewolves, and killers. The things of nightmares lined up and waiting. "I think they're going to be very surprised by how many different things we have, and how many things we have that they can't see at local Halloween stores," said Cole Harold, Director, The Onalaska Jaycees.

Traffic backed up for miles, with visitors eager to attend one of the few Halloween events happening this year.

"This would have been our busiest weekend at the haunted house usually, people wait in line for hours to go through our haunted house, so seeing the cars lined up I'm not that surprised," said Harold.

Spooky sets and scenes stretching a mile long, the scares more sinister as the night went on.

"The Onalaska Jaycees have a really well-established reputation of being super creative and have the ability to scare literally anyone. So the light scares they'll be more for like a younger crowd and the heavier scares it'll be a little more aggressive," said Abby Heilman, Special Event Coordinator, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The Onalaska Jaycees once again proving they know just how to make you scream.

"The biggest thing is having people something to do. They want to feel normal and this is something completely totally different. It's a new experience too so, when's the last time people got to experience something totally brand new that hasn't been done in the area before," said Harold.

Participants went home with pre-bagged candy, and donations were also accepted at the event for local food pantries.

La Crosse Parks and Rec teamed up with The Onalaska Jaycees to put on this event.