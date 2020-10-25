 Skip to Content

Black D.C. archbishop’s rise marks a historic moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory is set to become the first Black U.S. prelate to assume the rank of cardinal in the Catholic Church. It’s a historic appointment that comes months after nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice. Gregory’s ascension, announced on Sunday by Pope Francis, elevates a leader who has drawn praise for his handling of the sexual abuse scandal that has roiled the church. The Washington-area archbishop also has spoken out in recent days about the importance of Catholic leaders working to combat the sin of racial discrimination.

