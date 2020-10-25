Finland shocked by therapy center hacking, client blackmail

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s interior minister has summoned key Cabinet members into an emergency meeting Sunday after hundreds of patient records at a private Finnish psychotherapy center were accessed by a hacker or hackers who are seeking ransom from clients. Finnish Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo tweeted on Sunday that authorities would “provide speedy crisis help to victims” of the security breach at the Vastaamo psychotherapy center, an incident she called “shocking and very serious.” Vastaamo has branches throughout the Nordic country of 5.5 million and operates as a sub-contractor for Finland’s public health system. The center said client its client register with intimate patient information was likely stolen during two attacks that started almost two years ago.