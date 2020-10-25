Gradually warming this week

Snowy Sunday

Starting around noon on Sunday we had light snow showers move into the region from west to east. At times, the flakes were larger thanks to warmer temperatures and some extra energy available. Highs made it to the low/mid 30s on Saturday. We can expect some slick spots through the evening as temperatures eventually drop to the 20s. Snow tapers off late Sunday/early Monday. Snow fall totals should range from a dusting to 2".

Dry Week

After Sunday, we really don't have many precipitation chances in the forecast. We are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and then some sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. This dry pattern looks to stick around into next weekend as of right now

Slight Warming

We will stick in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday but we will welcome back warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Expect 40s mid week with 50s hopefully into next weekend!

Enjoy the snow!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears