India’s festive season spawns fears of renewed virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Weeks after India fully opened up from a harsh lockdown and began to modestly turn a corner by cutting new infections by near half, a Hindu festival season is raising fears that a fresh surge could spoil the hard-won gains. Health experts worry the festivals can set off a whole new cascade of infections, further testing and straining India’s battered health care system. Although the festivities have started on a pale note, with colorful rituals scaled down and prayers gone virtual, the atmosphere could change as nearly 1 billion Indians soon celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, and the country’s biggest. Socializing is key part of the most highly anticipated event of the year, with malls and markets buzzing with shoppers.