La Crosse woman shares brother’s drug addiction story to help others

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Alicia Lokken shared her brother's battle with drug addiction to help others struggling during social isolation--five years after his death.

Lokken said her brother Jeremiah Aponte died of a heroin drug overdose when he was 32 on October 13, 2015.

"A part of me wants to be really really upset for what happened and d a part of me wants to say to him, 'You missed out.'" Lokken said, "Then the other part of me says, 'I'm sorry."

Lokken said her family tried to be there for her brother without enabling or shaming him.

"I think it's important for other families to know... Don't be shameful of this. Don't hide in your house and think, 'I am the only one going through this.'" Lokken said. "Find a Facebook group, find people at Gundersen."

"If they don't tell us they need help and they're not willing to talk about it it's really hard to help them," Gundersen Health System emergency medicine hysician Dr. Chris Eberlein said. "We really need to keep that dialogue open. That nonjudgmental dialogue."

Dr. Eberlein said people living with an addiction find it harder to stay sober when they cannot meet with their counseling groups.

'I think the increase in overdoses are related to the social isolation from patients that really probably needed good social support and they weren't getting it, so it all led to the point we're at now," Dr. Eberlein said.

Alliance to HEAL reported that La Crosse County is on track to double the number of drug overdose deaths that occurred in 2019.

If someone is looking for help they can find people to talk to at The Coulee Recovery Center, Gundersen Health System and Great Rivers 211.