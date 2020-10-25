Maduro foe joins family in Spain after fleeing Venezuela

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s Leopoldo Lopez has arrived in Spain and been reunited with his family. López arrived Sunday in Madrid following what aides described as a whirlwind escape from the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas. He’d been holed up there since leading a failed military putsch against Nicolás Maduro in April 2019. Lopez has yet to make a public appearance but said the decision to abandon his homeland had not been an easy one. Maduro has yet to react but his Lopez aides say intelligence police have arrested several people working at Spain’s diplomatic mission in Caracas,