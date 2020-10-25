Man fleeing Madison police allegedly beat up delivery driver

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say a man who attempted to flee from officers after reports of a suspicious vehicle beat up a delivery driver before he was arrested. Authorities say several people called police Saturday night reporting a vehicle creating sparks from something that was apparently underneath it. When officers found the vehicle, the suspect eventually ran away and got into the car of a delivery driver. Police say when the driver refused to pull away, the man assaulted him and tried to steal money, police said. The suspect tried to enter another car that was occupied before he was arrested. The man is facing numerous charges.