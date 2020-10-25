Mayo Clinic to host forum on resiliency during COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Mayo Clinic Health System is set to host a free Fall Community Forum which centers around strategies for resilience during COVID-19.

The event is open to all and takes place virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Several Mayo Clinic experts will be featured, as they each discuss how people can respond with resiliency to the different challenges the pandemic has posed.

Topics will include COVID-19-related stress and anxiety in both parents and children, the psychological impact COVID has had on people with chronic health conditions, and finding meaning and hope in a pandemic.

Those interested in attending must register ahead of time. Mayo Clinic Health System will then send a confirmation email containing a Zoom link for the event.

Click here to register.