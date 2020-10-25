Minnesota Update: 21 deaths and 1,684 new cases of COVID on Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW)- The Minnesota Department of Health said 21 more people have died from COVID-19 in an update on Sunday.

Health officials also reported in Sunday's update that twelve of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,349 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,645 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Also on Sunday, 1,684 more Minnesota residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Nine new cases were reported in Winona County according to the MDH. Fillmore County saw an increase of three while Houston County had seven new cases.

For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 133,802 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 13,434 health care workers, MDH said. The Department said 371 of these cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 118,485 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported approximately 37,000 more COVID-19 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,686,302. About 1,770,362 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 9,511 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,538 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here