New Mexico legislator flees home after threats received

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator says he received anonymous threatening telephone messages shortly after publicly criticizing a political demonstration that took place outside the state Capitol, and that he fears for his safety. State Sen. Jacob Candelaria said Sunday that he received a series of profanity-laced telephone voice messages one caller said, “We’re going to get you out one way or another.” Candelaria expressed frustration with the response by law enforcement after a visit from State Police officers. Another message included homophobic slurs against the openly gay legislator and attorney.