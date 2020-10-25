Pence to keep up travel despite contact with infected aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence plans to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite his exposure to a top aide who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The vice president's office says that under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, Pence is considered a “close contact” of his chief of staff, Marc Short, but will not quarantine.

The vice president's office says Pence does not have to quarantine because he is considered an essential worker.

Pence himself tested negative.