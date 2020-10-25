Person found dead inside burning northside La Crosse garage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation is underway after a person was found inside a burning garage early Sunday morning on the north side of La Crosse.

According to Battalion Chief Jeff Schott, the La Crosse Fire Department was called to 924 Caledonia Street at 3:45 a.m. for a detached garage that was on fire.

They found a two-car garage with heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.

Fire crews then found the person inside the garage. The person was deceased.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about ten minutes according to Battalion Chief Schott. The fire didn't spread to any other adjacent buildings.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by both the La Crosse Fire and Police Departments.

This is a developing story which we'll update as new details become available.