Turkey extends controversial Mediterranean gas exploration

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says it is extending a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean that has caused tensions with Greece in recent months. In a fresh notice to shipping in the area issued late Saturday, Turkey said the seismic survey vessel would operate in the area south of the Greek island of Rhodes until November 4th. An earlier notice had said the mission would be operating in the area until this coming Tuesday. Ankara dispatched the vessel and escorting ships in August to waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus, sparking a dispute that threatened a military confrontation.