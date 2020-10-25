UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger

LONDON (AP) — Pediatricians are urging the British government to reverse course and provide free meals for poor children during school holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes more families into poverty. Some 2,200 members of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health have written an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying they were shocked by his “refusal’’ to back down on the issue. The House of Commons last week rejected legislation that would have provided free meals during all school holidays through the Easter break. The doctors say some 4 million children live in poverty, and one third rely on free school meals. They praised Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford for pressing the issue of child hunger.