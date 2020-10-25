Utility cuts power to 26,500 Californians over wildfire risk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric started cutting power Sunday to tens of thousands of California residents and planned outages for many more to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires due to extreme fire weather. The nation’s largest utility said outages began in the far north of the state in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn, Colusa and Lake counties and were expected to continue southward throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday. Power was initially cut to 26,500 customers. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties could be affected. California is bracing for a return of gusty winds and bone-dry weather. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for many areas.