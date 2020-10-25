Wisconsin issues statement amid reports Mertz tests positive

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin says nobody who played in the season opener Friday night tested positive for COVID-19 or reported having any symptoms beforehand, amid weekend reports that quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal reported that Mertz would be taking a second test to determine whether his first test was a false positive. The Journal-Sentinel reported that Mertz’s positive test came one day after the Badgers’ 45-7 victory over Illinois. A second positive test would require Mertz to miss at least three weeks according to Big Ten protocols.