Absentee update: turnout already nearly half of 2016 total in La Crosse Co.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer called the absentee voting totals so far "unheard of."

Dankmeyer told News 19 that as of October 26, an estimated 31,000 of the 37,000 absentee ballots requested in the county have been returned. That total does include the people who voted early in-person at their local municipal offices and accounts for 40% of registered voters.

The official canvass of the 2016 results put total turnout in the county at 64,129 ballots cast of 77,929 registered voters or 82%.

"Half of the people basically have cast their ballot already that typically would vote in a presidential election," said Dankmeyer. "If you want to jump to eligible voter numbers, we still have a 32% turnout on just absentee ballots, so it's unheard of. It's a higher turnout than we have at most elections."

Dankmeyer added that while early voting turnout is unprecedented, voter registration numbers are on par with what they typically are in the area.

Voters in Wisconsin can register at their polling place on the day of the election. They can also check their registration status or absentee ballot status on the My Vote WI website.