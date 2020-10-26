Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from ‘superspreader’

WASHINGTON (AP) — This time they mostly wore masks. It’s been only a month since President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden event to announce he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. That was a packed Rose Garden celebration for friends and allies of the president and his high court nominee that turned into a coronavirus superspreader event. But when the just-confirmed Barrett returned to the White House on Monday to take her constitutional oath, the celebration was moved to the broader South Lawn, chairs for guests were spread about six feet apart, and the mask-wearers greatly outnumbered those who declined to cover their faces.