LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The city of La Crosse recently detected small levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in two municipal wells near the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Officials believe this contamination was caused by firefighters using a foam that contains PFAS. The OS Group, La Crosse's city environmental consultant, is currently conducting further investigation at the airport for signs of PFAS.

The city has taken several precautionary measures to protect citizens, including removing the contaminated wells from production, as well as offering private well water sampling to all residents located downstream in the Town of Campbell.

Community members will have the opportunity to learn more and ask any questions they may have during the city's public information session on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m.

Mayor Tim Kabat, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam, Utility Manager Bernard Lenz, and representatives from the Department of Health Services and the DNR are some of the members taking part in the panel discussion.

Those interested can attend virtually by phone at 1-877-422-8614, or online at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/5902513.

Additional information on the issue can be found on the La Crosse city website.