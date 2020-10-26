Fall bird migration underway

BROWNSVILLE, Min. (WXOW) - Thousands of winged visitors will take over the area for the next few weeks as the fall migration is now underway.

According to the Audubon Society, over three hundred species of birds will pass through our area over the fall. Popular to view right now, the swans, said Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge Visitor Services Manager Hallie Rasmussen.

"They come in this time of year and they really just starting coming in yesterday (Sunday 10/25) so that's really exciting and there's probably at least 3,000 swans out here right now," said Rasmussen.

Swans, mallards, pintails, geese, you name it! These flying friends will pass through and take advantage of the rich resources the Mississippi River Flyway has to offer.

"If you ever have been on a road trip there are places that you need to stop to fuel up, to get food, to eat, to rest, and the Mississippi provides those areas so there's lots of places they can come and rest, they can feed and they can carry on in their migration and make it to their final destination," said Rasmussen.

Before they reach that final destination, bird enthusiasts will get to enjoy their company from the banks of the river, especially now that people are searching for things to do said Avid Birder Carol Popelka.

"Birds just provide great entertainment," said Popelka. "This is one of the best places in country to see the swan migration. People come from all over the country to Brownsville."

Birders say getting involved in Birding is easy. All you need is a good pair of binoculars and a bird book to help you identify what you're seeing. Once you're ready, they suggest making the trip to the Brownsville overlook as the swans are known to hangout there.

"Come on down, bring your binos and enjoy the fresh air and the river and listen to the swans, just stop and listen it's a magical sound," said Popelka.

You can actually track recent bird sightings in the area on the U.S. Fish & Wildlife's website by clicking here.