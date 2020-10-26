UPDATE: Campaign: Emergency surgery ‘successful’ for GOP Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The campaign of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota says his emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia was a success.

The campaign had said the condition could have been life-threatening if not treated quickly.

But campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement Monday that Lewis' surgery was "successful and minimally invasive."

He says that if Lewis' recovery continues, doctors anticipate he'll be released from the hospital in the next couple days. Lewis, a one-term former congressman best known to Minnesota voters from his days as a conservative talk radio host, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Campaign: Emergency surgery ‘successful’ for GOP Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis has been rushed into emergency surgery for a severe internal hernia.

The Lewis campaign said in a statement Monday that the condition is life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Campaign manager Tom Szymanski said Lewis experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday and was taken to an emergency room.

He said Lewis, prior to surgery, was in good spirits, optimistic and speculating about when he could resume campaigning.

Lewis, a one-term former congressman best known to Minnesota voters from his days as a conservative talk radio host, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.