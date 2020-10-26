How to get a Wisconsin ID in order to vote

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - While most Wisconsin residents already have an acceptable form of ID needed to vote in the upcoming election, there may be those that still need one.

The state said they don't provide a separate "Voter ID". A federally-compliant REAL ID isn't required for voting either.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission provides a list of acceptable options that you can bring to the polls on its Bring It To The Ballot website.

For voters to get an ID card, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation explains the process to obtaining one.

In order to get an ID, there are certain documents needed including a birth certificate, proof of identity, and Wisconsin residency. The DOT's DMV website has more information and details on the required documents.

Those wanting an ID should go to a DMV customer service center to apply. The DOT said, "If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The receipt will be sent via overnight mail. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete two forms (form MV3004, and form MV3012). DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge."

Once the request for an ID is approved, voters will either receive their ID card in the mail or get a receipt they can use for voting puposes at the polls.

You can also call the DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 if you have questions on obtaining an ID to vote.