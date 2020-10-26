La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway prepares for President Trump’s visit

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway general manager Chuck Deery said they're prepared and excited for President Donald Trump's visit on Tuesday.

Deery said setup ran smoothly and the arena didn't run into the same issues President Trump's campaign did when they attempted to visit La Crosse in early October.

"We have not had any issues with that because we are private property and we're designed for large crowds so it was a nice fit for all involved," Deery said. "We would welcome any candidate from any party to come out here because our goal is to introduce fans and new people to our facility."

Some West Salem residents said they're looking forward to the president visiting the area.

"It's the first time I've ever seen the President in my life," Gary Hendrickson said.

Deery said the outdoor arena is COVID-19 safe.

"If you want to wear a mask please do so... social distancing we have more than enough space," Deery said.

"I think it's a little late in the season for him to be visiting but it's good for the area," Charlotte Hoffmann said. "This is known to be a wonderful part of the state and so I think it's good."

The rally is set to start at 4 p.m. and doors open at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway at 1 p.m.