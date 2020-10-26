Many in Nebraska, Iowa see significant snowfall over weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many residents in Nebraska and Iowa are breaking out the shovels and snow blowers following a significant snowfall — including some record snow — over the weekend. The National Weather Service says Norfolk in northeastern Nebraska set a record for snowfall Sunday with 4 inches. That topped the previous Oct. 25 record of 2.7 inches set in 1997. In Sioux City, Iowa, about 3 inches of snow fell, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.7 inches more than a century ago in 1918. The service says higher totals were seen in other communities Sunday, including 8 inches recorded in Valentine, Bassett and Anselmo in northern Nebraska. Ocheyendan in northern Iowa saw more than 6 inches