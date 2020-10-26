More time sought to indict in governor kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give them an extra 40 days until mid-December to seek a grand jury indictment in an alleged scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Prosecutors say they’re sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components. The components and firearms could lead to additional charges. Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. Six men are charged in federal court. A judge previously said there is enough evidence for prosecutors to seek an indictment by the first week of November. Prosecutors say defense attorneys have raised no objections to an extension.