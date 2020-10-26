Senate to confirm Barrett for court in highly partisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Republicans are overpowering unified Democratic opposition to vote Monday on President Donald Trump's nominee a week before Election Day.

Barrett's confirmation was hardly in doubt as Senate Republicans seized the opportunity to install a third Trump justice, securing a conservative court majority for the foreseeable future.

With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she was going to vote against confirming Barrett. She spoke Monday morning on the Senate floor.