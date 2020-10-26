New funding offered to La Crosse small businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A new round of funding is now available to La Crosse small businesses in an effort to help owners implement creative new strategies to reach customers during COVID-19.

The Launch La Crosse Small Business Resiliency Fund, created by Couleecap, Inc., La Crosse County, Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. (DMI), City of La Crosse, and La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO), offers local restaurants, retail and personal service businesses up to $5,000 in grants.

Companies are encouraged to put this money towards innovative projects that help focus their business models around the pandemic. A grant committee will review applications and select recipients on a biweekly basis.

The group hopes organizations will continue to donate to the fund, as grants will only be awarded if resources are available. Sam Bachmeier, LADCO'S Economic Development Coordinator, believes that many "recognize that these locally owned, small businesses provide the character of our community and want to be able to help."

Further information on how to make a donation or apply for a grant can be found at www.couleecap.org/business-recovery.