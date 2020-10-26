Record cold to follow the record snow

Sunday brought record snowfall to the region. On October 25th, the old record snowfall was a trace made back in 2001, 1981, 1980, 1962, 1942, 1932, 1094, and 1898. Snowfall by midnight accumulated to 2 inches.

Snowfall tapers off this morning and temperatures are dropping. Wet surfaces and below freezing temperatures are creating slick road conditions. Allow extra time to scrape your car and travel.

As snow tapers off early this morning, the winter scene will stick around. Once we can get warmer temperatures and sunshine the snow will quickly diminish.

Record cold

Today into tomorrow will bring the potential for record cold. The record cold high temperature is 34 degrees, our forecast is 36 degrees. Area of cloud cover and a northwest wind will keep the wintry feel today.

Clear skies and calm winds will bring another record overnight. By tomorrow morning the temperatures could fall into the teens. This could break the low temperatures record of 17 degrees in La Crosse.

Goodbye snow

Even with a record cold morning tomorrow, the majority of the snowfall from Sunday will melt. The sunshine will be out in full force with southerly winds.

Snow accumulation can occur in October but it’s unusual for it to stick due to the warm ground temperatures and high sun angle. So back to brown ground conditions we go.

Warming

With the return of sunshine, melting snow, and a quieter pattern, the temperatures will warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be closer to what is average for the time of the year. This is a high of 55 and a low of 37. With this warm-up, a drier pattern is expected to round off October.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett