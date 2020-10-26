Sen. Baldwin speaks out on Senate floor against Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin spoke on the Senate floor Monday, to voice her concerns about the pending confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Sen. Baldwin spent a portion of her speech focused on the rights of women and those in the LBTQI community, saying she believes those rights will be challenged if Judge Barrett is confirmed. The senator also says she believes the Affordable Care Act will be under threat if the confirmation moves forward.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is in position to become the 9th justice on the Supreme Court some time Monday evening, following a highly partisan vote.