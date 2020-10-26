Strikers in Belarus press for authoritarian leader’s ouster

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Factory workers, students and owners of small businesses in Belarus have started a strike to demand that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after more than two months of protests following a disputed election. Most state-run enterprises continued to run despite the strike and unions reported that security police threatened workers with jail or the loss of their jobs. But analysts say it helped mobilize opposition supporters for a new round of confrontation, which poses a challenge for Lukashenko, who has run the country for 26 years and until recently has been able to stifle dissent. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in Lithuania, gave the go-ahead for the strike after police forcefully dispersed demonstrators Sunday.