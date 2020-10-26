Thunder Ride donates $34,655 to help fight juvenile diabetes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A $34,655 donation will help kids in our area living with juvenile diabetes.

The donation was presented on Monday by Rod's Ride On Powersports. The money was raised during the annual Thunder Ride, "We felt it was needed especially in today's time, with COVID happening we know there are families out there that more than ever need this money," said the owner of Rod's Ride On Powersports, Rod Hall. "We knew it had to happen, and we are happy it did. We with the help of everyone, the riding community, like I said the cooperate sponsors, we raised $34,000."

The donation will be split between Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System.

The money is available to help families in need of doctor visits, medications, and specialized equipment.