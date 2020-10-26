US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said, “we’re not going to control the pandemic,” a top Trump health official says Americans have already proven they can do that. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said Monday he thinks Americans have already been able to “put out very significant outbreaks” by practicing what he calls the “3W’s” — watching your distance from others, wearing masks when you can’t keep away and frequently washing your hands. His comments underscored the gulf between some of President Donald Trump’s top advisers and government health officials.