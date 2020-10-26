UW-Madison to continue furloughs, avoid ‘dramatic cuts’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Furloughs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue for the first six months of 2021 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But Chancellor Rebecca Blank offered hope for next year, telling employees on Monday that “we expect to avoid the sort of dramatic cuts that many feared.” Blank told more than 21,000 faculty, staff and other employees in an email that the planned furloughs and a continued hiring freeze won’t be enough to balance the budget. She says additional cuts that will be announced in the next several weeks.