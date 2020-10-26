Walz stresses testing in slowing COVID-19 spread

ST. PAUL (WXOW) - Governor Tim Walz made his message clear during a telephone news conference on Monday afternoon: Testing will be the key in the state's battle with COVID-19.

From August to September, Minnesota saw a 22% case growth according to Governor Walz and state health officials. Fast-forward from September into October, case growth jumped four times higher 83% which is why Walz believes these next six to 12 weeks will be critical in the state's fight against COVID-19.

"Widespread testing, especially among asymptomatic people, is the key," said Gov. Walz. "That is the message coming from the White House, the message coming from Dr. Deborah Birx, and her assessment was is Minnesota's previous investments in our ability to hold the positivity rate gives us a fighting chance here."

The state's top health officials said they're seeing the outbreak affect more rural areas now whereas when the pandemic started they saw more cases in higher populated areas.

Governor Walz highlighted some of the ongoing testing preparations with Dr. Birx that the state has been making for a winter surge.

"We talked about new opportunities to get COVID-19 tests. We opened our saliva testing lab in partnership with IBX and Vault in Oakdale and very shortly, Minnesotans will be able to take a test and get results almost immediately without leaving their home," said Gov. Walz.

The White House also announced on Monday that they are sending 1,690,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the State. Governor Walz also said the state hasn't used all of its tools in the fight against the virus.

Health officials reiterated the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and refrain from even small gatherings.