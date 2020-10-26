Warming by Halloween

Chilly Monday…

Clouds redeveloped Monday afternoon limiting afternoon highs mostly to the 30s. The record coldest high for La Crosse was 34 degrees set in 1887. We may yet break or tie that temperature. This comes after yesterday’s record daily snowfall of 2.0” at La Crosse.

Cold night ahead…

Tonight, low temperatures in the area will fall into the teens to lower 20s and may threaten the La Crosse record low for tomorrow. The coldest reading is 17 degrees set back in 1976.

Warming trend…

Temperatures will be cold through tomorrow, but a shift in the jet stream will allow a warming trend to develop this week. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 30s, but readings will warm into the 40s and 50s for Wednesday through to at least early next week. Any leftover snow cover will melt by Halloween..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden