West Salem schools letting out early due to presidential visit

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Students in the West Salem School District are getting out of classes early on Tuesday due to the visit by President Trump.

Superintendent Ryan Rieber posted on the district's Facebook Page Monday that they'll release classes at 12:20 p.m. with buses leaving at 12:30.

While there is AM 4K, there won't be any PM 4K.

Rieber said that the reason for letting out early is due to expected traffic and road closures surrounding the president's visit.

President Trump is slated to speak at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway starting at 4 p.m. Gates for the event open at 1 p.m.