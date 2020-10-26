West Salem superintendent says school is running smoothly

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - West Salem students have been attending school since the beginning of October. The district serves just under 1,800 students.

Kindergarten through 5th grade attends school in person five days a week. Grades 6th through 12th are doing a blended learning model. Students with last names starting with the letters 'A' through 'L', will attend class Monday and Wednesday. The rest of the students are on campus Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday's are reserved as an intervention and individual meeting day for 6th through 12th-grade students.

Ryan Rieber, the Superintended for the School District of West Salem, said his staff makes it their priority to sanitize school supplies and follow CDC guidelines, to keep West Salem schools safe.

"I want to give a shoutout to our staff and our students for doing a wonderful job. The safety protocols that we have in place here at school are working," Rieber said. "We are following our local metrics to make decisions for our students and staff at the School District of West Salem. Our community is pulling together, whether it be when we are out in public like sporting events and attending virtual meetings."

Students in the West Salem School District are getting out of classes early on Tuesday due to the visit by President Donald J. Trump.