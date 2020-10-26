Wisconsin surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reached a disturbing milestone as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge unchecked across the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,883 newly confirmed cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began in March to 201,049. Agency officials tweeted that it took seven-and-a-half months to reach 100,000 cases and only 36 days to double that number. The department reported the virus was a factor in 10 more deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,788. In a bit of good news, less than 1% of people infected with the virus thus far have died.