Wisconsin Update: Ten more dead, 84 hospitalized due to COVID-19 since yesterday; 1 La Crosse Co. death

MADISON/LA CROSSE (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded ten deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 84 people were newly hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths was in La Crosse County. The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported one new death in their Monday update. Details on the death weren't available yet. It is the 21st death in La Crosse County from the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,295 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 58 from the day prior, with 320 of them in the ICU.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state recorded 2,883 positive tests and 9,866 new negative tests.

The ten deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,788 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 155,814 or 78.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 49 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the 49 are in intensive care.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update on Wednesday stated that the trends in new cases have shifted in the past week. A statement from the collaborative said that previous case rates were tied to the 18-24 age group. Those numbers have dropped significantly according to the county. Instead, the new figures show increases in cases in the 5-9, 15-17, 25-49, and 60-69 age groups. The collaborative said that "many are linked to attending a gathering outside their household such as birthday parties, wedding, and meals with family or friends."

Members of the collaborative, which include the La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System, remind people to follow the guidelines they released about wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition to the death reported today, La Crosse County had 20 more cases according to the state's update on Monday. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 3

20-29 - 4

30-39 - 1

40-49 - 6

50-59 - 3

60-69 - 3

70-79 - 0

80-89 - 0

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 253 (+5) 3 Crawford 323 (+7) 0 Grant 1,809 (+29) 29 Jackson 464 (+25) 1 La Crosse 4,103 (+20) 21 (+1) Monroe 1,085 (+16) 4 Trempealeau 990 (+24) 2 Vernon 485 (+12) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.