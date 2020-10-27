2 arrested in Bosnia for wartime killing of 78 civilians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors say two people have been detained for taking part in the killing of at least 78 civilians during the 1992-95 war. A statement on Tuesday said the two were apprehended in the area of Banja Luka, the main town in the Bosnian Serb-run part of the country. They are suspected of crimes against humanity over killings in the northwestern village of Velagici in June 1992. Bosnian Serbs executed imprisoned Bosniak civilians, who are mainly Muslims, outside the village school with automatic weapons. The victims’ bodies were dumped in a mass grave that was exhumed after the war ended.