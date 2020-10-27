2 conservative hoaxers charged in Ohio for robocalls

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two conservative operatives under scrutiny for organizing tens of thousands of hoax robocalls falsely warning about consequences for voting by mail have been charged with telecommunications fraud and bribery in Ohio. 22-year-old Jacob Wohl, of Los Angeles, and 54-year-old Jack Burkman, of Arlington, Virginia, face similar charges in Michigan. The prosecutor for Cuyahoga County, where the men were indicted Tuesday, says 8,100 robocalls were made to residents in the majority-Black cities of Cleveland and East Cleveland warning information from their mailed ballots could be used to enforce arrest warrants, collect debts and forced vaccinations.