2021 World Championship Cheese Contest set back due to virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The World Championship Cheese Contest set for February 2021 in Madison has been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus. Contest chief judge Jim Mueller said in a release issued Tuesday that the competition in Madison has been rescheduled to March 2022 in order to protect the welfare of the judges, industry volunteers and attendees. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association plans to fill the void next year with a free online presentation in March 2021 to promote cheesemaking and highlight industry successes of the more than 60-year history of the contests. A gruyere from Switzerland was named the world’s best cheese in last year’s contest. It was chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations.