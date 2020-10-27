Blowin’ in the wind: Lost interviews hold new Dylan insights

Long-lost interviews with Bob Dylan have surfaced at a Boston auction house, and they contain some surprising new insights about the celebrated singer-songwriter. Transcripts of the 1971 interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover reveal that Dylan changed his name because he worried about anti-Semitism. They also show he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for actress Barbra Streisand. Dylan, now 79, wrote handwritten notes on many of the typed pages. He discussed how he famously “went electric” at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, saying “it was a strange night.” Glover’s widow is selling the documents through Boston-based R.R. Auction.